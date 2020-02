Santo Domingo.- Marisol Franco, wife of drug kingpin César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), was to be released Fri. after a court ruled house arrest and travel ban.

The ruling was handed Thurs. by the National District 4th Instruction Court. She was being held at the Najayo Correctional Center in San Cristóbal

After September 9, when she was jailed, Franco tried unsuccessfully, at least seven times, to obtain provisional release.