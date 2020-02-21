Dominican govt. wants OAS probe into elections fiasco

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government on Fri. said that to have transparent and credible explanation on the facts that led to the suspension of municipal elections, it has asked the Organization of American States to conduct an investigation into the events that occurred on February 16 .

It said for that reason it asked the Justice Ministry to suspend the investigation it carries out on those events.

In a National Palace press conference Presidency Legal Consultant, Flavio Darío Espinal, read the official document acknowledging that “Dominican society has demanded a transparent and credible explanation of what happened in the electronic system installed by the JCE” (Central Electoral Board