Dominican Rep. AG aims to ‘sequester’ the Justice Ministry

Santo Domingo.- The NGO Citizen Participation (PC) on Fri. said that Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, takes advantage of the population’s focus on the electoral crisis to call a contest to designate the vast majority of the Justice Ministry’s main positions, and demanded that he desist.

It said the prosecutors themselves complain against the contest, and that Rodriguez has forced some to resign who had yet to complete their term.

“The allegations made by a group of prosecutors about the control practice of a person who belongs, in essence to the Central Committee of the official party clearly shows that it seeks to ensure impunity,” PC warned and called on the population to be wary of Rodriguez’s behavior.

“We cannot leave out an aspect that is crucial; the attorney general of the republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, has launched a plan to sequester the Justice Ministry for partisan purposes.”