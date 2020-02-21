Dominican ruling party leader-cum spy chief

Santo Domingo.- The technical delegate of the Dominican ruling party (PLD) before the Central Electoral Board said Friday that he took a leave without pay from his position as deputy director of the National Investigations Department (DNI) ).

Robert de la Cruz said that on Thursday he requested a furlough from those functions of September 23, when PLD presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo “appointed me as his technical delegate on the Board.”

He said his decision aims to avert a “conflict of interest with the Board.”

He added that such a leave is without pay as established by law.