Opposition party wants protection for candidate’s security chief

Santo Domingo.- The major opposition party (PRM) on Thur. requested protection for the security chief of its presidential candidate, Luis Abinader.

It said the home of Police Colonel Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta, was searched at dawn after he notified the PRM that he was contacted by a telecom company technician to tell him that “officials of the State security agencies were maneuvering to violate, through posts of the JCE service, in order to damage the electoral process.”

According to the document, Peralta said: “the technician told him that security officers asked him to provide them with a vehicle and a uniform from the telecommunications company to remove from the JCE equipment that they had previously introduced there.”