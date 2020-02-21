US Embassy ‘closely monitors’ Dominican electoral crisis

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic on Thur. said they closely monitor the electoral crisis in the wake of the suspended municipal elections and urged a constructive effort to reschedule them.

US Embassy Public Affairs counselor, Chase Beamer, said his country will always contribute to free, fair and transparent elections in the Dominican Republic. “The United States closely follows electoral events in the Dominican Republic.”

“We reiterate our support for free, fair and transparent democratic processes and urge all parties to work constructively so that the newly suspended municipal elections are carried out successfully.

“The Organization of American States continues to play an important supporting role while the Dominican people seek to solve the challenges of the process of the last days in a peaceful and productive way,” Beamer said.