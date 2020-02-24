Deputy recounts harrowing assault

Santo Domingo.- Opposition party (PRM), deputy Ginnette Bournigal was assault with her husband, in the Piantini sector Sunday afternoon.

According to the lawmaker on Sol 106.5FM Radio, when she was exiting her vehicle, a man grabbed her by the neck to snatch jewelry and dragged her several meters on the street

She said her husband, Puerto Plata business leader Miguel Ángel Jiménez Messon, chased the robber, who hit him in the forehead with a blunt object, causing a gash that required seven stitches.

“I am very hurt,” Bournigal said. She said the assailant fractured her right arm.

She said she doesn’t know whether the attacker, who was riding on a motorcycle, acted alone