Medina meets with Dominican-born officer named NYPD Chief of Patrol
D. Medina, rd from l., F. Pichardo, 2nd from r.
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday met with Fausto Pichardo, Dominican-born officer recently appointed the New York Police Department Chief of Patrol.
The meeting with the native of Jánico township, Santiago province, took place in the presidential office of the National Palace.
Medina was accompanied by the ministers of Defense, of Interior and Police, and the chief of Police.