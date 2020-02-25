Top brass: sovereignty not in ‘danger’ at Dominican-Haiti border
Dajabon, even a dog feels safe...
Santo Domingo.- Defense Minister Rubén Darío Paulino on Tue. said the sovereignty on the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti is safe.
The official’s statement comes one day after the Dominican Episcopate Conference expressed concern that “sovereignty is in danger” in that area.
In a statement Paulino noted that repatriations of undocumented immigrants are constantly carried out, and controlled substances are seized.