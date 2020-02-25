United States Ambassador Robin Bernstein’s mother dies at 93

Santo Domingo.- Karolyn Schoenhaus (née Karolyn Valentine Dickman) has passed away in Boynton Beach, Florida. She was 93.

Born on Valentine’s Day, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Karolyn is predeceased by her loving husbands Archie Stein of Bridgeton, NJ, Nathan Schoenhaus of Boca Raton, FL and Dr. Arthur Sempliner of Boynton Beach, FL, brother Leonard Dickman and sister Edythe Guralnick.

Survived by her adored children Ambassador Robin Bernstein, her husband Richard, Debra Parker and Dr. Jeffrey Stein, grandchildren Alicia Adam Chapman, Dax (Valerie) Hughes, Ariel (Tony) Davis, Alexandra and Julia Bernstein, Donald Parker, Jr., Savannah and Averie Stein, and great grandchildren Lelaina, Ella, Chloe, Archer, Gemma and Liv.

Funeral services will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 Atlantic Ave. on Thursday, Feb 27 at 2 pm with internment immediately following at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 SR 7 in Boynton Beach, Fl. Shiva services will follow at the home of Dr. Jeffrey Stein, 11760 Boniello Drive, Boca Raton, FL.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimers Assoc. or your favorite charity.