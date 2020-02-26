Dominican singer-songwriters to attend ‘March for Democracy’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican singer-songwriters Juan Luis Guerra and Rita Indiana on Tue. announced they will attend on Thursday the “March for Democracy” called by organizations that demand the Central Electoral Board (JCE) explain why it suspended the municipal elections of February 16.

“I join the clamor of the Dominicans this February 27 for democracy and the right we all have to choose our rulers with justice and transparency,” said Guerra in a video on Instagram.

Also on Instagram Rita Indiana said she’ll participate in the march