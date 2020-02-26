Ex-Miss World supports anti-government protests

Santo Domingo.- Former Miss World and TV star Mariasela Álvarez is on the list of media personalities who support the young people’s demands in the Plaza de la Bandera, who’ve been protesting there for more than a week to demand clean choices and guarantee the process.

Interviewed by Iván Ruiz, Alvarez agreed that the country is going through a trauma after the municipal elections were void by the Central Electoral Board.

The host of “Esta Noche Mariasela” on Color Vision, channel 9, said she can’t remain calm before the “injustices” which she says the governments commit. “What is unfair is unfair. When they are abusing something, they unnerve me.”