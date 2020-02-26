Guards scramble as 7 Chinese arrive at border

Santiago.- Military, Public Health and Immigration authorities on Wed. scrambled to prevent seven Chinese citizens from entering the country through the border at Dajabón from Haiti, and proceeded to retain the Asians for evaluation.

The Chinese were immediately evaluated by Public Health provincial director in Dajabón, Persio Jiménez, who said that they didn’t show suspicious signs of coronavirus.

After determining that they didn’t pose a threat were authorized to enter and buy the products that are scarce in Haiti.

The Chinese, who were guarded by the military while they shopped, returned to Haiti.