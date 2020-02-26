Political crisis ushers Dominican leader out of power

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic president, Danilo Medina, on Thursday will deliver before Congress the last state-of-the-country speech of his second and final term amid a political crisis in the wake of the suspended municipal elections of Feb. 16.

Medina, who came to power on August 16, 2012 and was reelected in 2016, will speak before Congress to mark National Independence Day.

The 68-year-old leader, whose successor will be elected on May 17, is expected to list his administration’s accomplishments during the last 12 months and may announce some social and economic measures despite that his term ends on August 16.