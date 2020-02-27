President declares emergency purchase of provisions to prevent coronavirus

Santo Domingo. Before the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its imminent presence in Latin America, President Danilo Medina declared on Wednesday emergency purchases and hiring essential for preparation, prevention and response to the potential entry into the country of people affected by the virus.

By decree 87-20, the president assigned for enactment to the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, as well as a commission made up of the executive director of the National Health Service and the general director of the Central Essential Medicines Program for Logistic Support ( Promese/Cal).

The decree states that the commission will be coordinated by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas and should request technical advice from the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization.

The emergency declaration, published by the Director-General of Government Communication on his twitter account, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, will last 120 days starting today Thursday.