There will be showers and cool temperatures

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that in the morning rains will be scarce in much of the country, but in the afternoon a band of moisture will affect the occurrence of showers over the Central and Southwest mountain ranges.

It is expected that temperatures will remain pleasant to cool, mostly in the early morning, early hours of the day and night, due to time of year and the northeast wind, with the minimum being 18 and 23 degrees Celsius (64-73°F) and the maximum will range between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius (70-88°F), Constanza will experience the lowest temperatures in the country, ranging between 8–10 degrees Celsius (46-50°F) the minimum and 23–25 (73-77°F) the maximum.

Regarding the maritime conditions, it is recommended that fragile and small vessels navigate near the coastal perimeter due to wind and abnormal waves that are recorded on the Atlantic coast, from Cape Engaño, province of La Altagracia, to Cape Cabrón, in Samaná.

Reports for tomorrow Friday call for short-term showers in demarcations of the central mountain range. Rainfall should be scarce in the rest of the country.

In the National District, it will be partly cloudy with light rains possible during the day.

For Santo Domingo West, it is expected that there will be possible light rains.

Santo Domingo North will experience scattered clouds and in Santo Domingo East there will be cloudy increases with possible rains.