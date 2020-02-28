Dominican Republic remains free of coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said Friday that the Dominican Republic remains free of the coronavirus, a disease that has affected more than 81,000 people in 37 countries, including Brazil and Mexico.

In the case of the 3 Romanians, National Health Service director, Chanel Rosa Chupany, said they were taken Thursday night to a local hospital, where they were treated and referred to the Ramón de Lara, Ramón military hospital, after identifying flu or respiratory symptoms in two of the three foreigners.

On the health status of the Romanians and the Dominican, the director of the assistance center, Colonel Ramón Artiles Santamaría, said they had arrived from Germany, with a five-hour stop in Spain.