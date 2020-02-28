Dominican Republic turns back cruise ship

Santo Domingo.- The cruise ship Braemar departed Dominican territorial waters from La Romana port, where it was stranded since Sunday morning, when the authorities prevented it from disembarking, because a few passengers were under observation for symptoms of fever and respiratory difficulties, similar to coronavirus.

The Dominican Port Authority confirmed the information. The ship sailed at 4:30pm.

The ship of the Fred Olsen Cruise line has 1,512 people on board (1,128 passengers and 384 crew).

It arrived at the port of La Romana at 6:46am with plans to disembark and do the same today Friday at the port of Santo Domingo.