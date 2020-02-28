Medina’s marathon speech skips debt, corruption

Santo Domingo.- Media outlets on Sun. focused on two pressing issues that were absent in president Danilo Medina’s two-hour speech before the National Assembly: public debt and corruption.

In the written version of his speech, the words “debt” and “corruption” appear only once each, and both to support the President’s explanations regarding the progress made on both issues.

In January 2020, the public debt of the non-financial public sector surged by an additional US$2.5 billion to reach US$38.5 billion, from 40.4% to nearly 42.0%. of GDP.