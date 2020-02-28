Military parade marks 176 years as Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- Hundreds of Dominicans on Thursday extolled their patriotism by attending the military parade to celebrate the 176th anniversary of the National Independence, held in Santo Domingo’s Malecon.

President Danilo Medina headed the parade accompanied by his wife, Cándida Montilla, senior officials and dozens of guests.

For two hours the public was able to observe the country’s military capability to face threats from abroad and deal with natural disasters.