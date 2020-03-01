Italian who entered the country is first coronavirus case: Public Health

Danto Domingo.- The country’s first case of coronavirus is an Italian national, 62, who entered the country, the Public Health Ministry reported at a press conference Sunday morning.

The patient is stable in the military hospital in San Isidro Airbase, said Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

He called on the population to remain calm, noting that more than 80 percent of the coronavirus cases have mild symptoms and that they are aggravated by the patient’s existing conditions.