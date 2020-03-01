SFM deaths are investigated as suspected meningococcemia

Santo Domingo. The Ministry of Public Health continues to await laboratory tests to confirm or rule out the causes of deaths of a couple, allegedly affected by meningococcemia, in San Francisco de Macorís.

The institution explained that once they have the autopsy reports, they will announce the official causes of the deaths of José Peralta, 46, and Elva Rosa Fernández, 38, who died in the 21st-century medical center.

According to Ramón Moricete Fabián, of the provincial direction of the Ministry of Public Health, the disease also affects a child of the deceased of at least 5 years of age, who is stable in the referred medical center.

The official explained that the clinical diagnosis indicates that it is meningococcemia, a respiratory transmission disease contracted by direct contact.

He said they are taking control measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the Las Colinas sector, where the family resided.

In addition, the education authorities decided, by prevention, they ordered the temporary closure of the Juan Pablo Duarte educational center, where the minor who remains under internment studies.

Meningococcemia is a serious infection caused by the Neisseria meningitides bacteria and can lead to meningitis or sepsis, as described by the United States National Library of Medicine.