Dominican ship crews cannot disembark in Puerto Rico: EFE

San Juan.- News of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic -an Italian tourist- has begun to have implications for this country, EFE reports.

No crew member of cargo ships coming from the Dominican Republic will be able to disembark in Puerto Rico until March 7, the 14th day of incubation of coronavirus, as a preventive measure.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority executive director, Joel Pizá, said that they took additional measures, both at airports and at seaports.