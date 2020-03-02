Public Health urges calm on first coronavirus case

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Sun. asked the population to avoid exaggerated reactions and panic in the heels of the arrival of the country’s first coronavirus case.

It said that more than 80% of the suspected cases treated are mild flu-like processes similar to those circulating in the country.

In a press conference yesterday Public Health confirmed the first case, a 62-year-old Italian from Pesaro, Italy, who is receiving treatment at a military hospital.

The patient entered the country through La Romana International airport, and had stayed at Vida Wyndham Dominicus Beach hotel, in the eastern region, which was sanitized with Public Health supervision, following established protocols.