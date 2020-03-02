The OAS agrees to audit botched elections

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) and the Organization of American States (OAS) on Mon. signed an agreement to audit the electronic voting process in the suspended municipal elections.

This audit will be carried out by an independent technical team to the mission of the electoral observers who were here Feb. 16 and will be in the commissions of March 15, according to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

The agreement signed by JCE president Julio César Castaños Guzmán, and Almagro seeks to clear the doubts about how and what happened in the 9,757 polling stations in 18 municipalities where the vote was electronic.