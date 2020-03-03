Dominican Republic turns back a 2nd group of cruise passengers

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities on Tue. kept passengers from disembarking the AIDAdiva cruise ship in Samana (northeast), because one of the passengers showed coronavirus symptoms.

“The commission of the Ministry of Public Health recommends that we not allow the disembarkation of passengers,” said Dominican Port Authority director, Víctor Gómez Casanova.

On February 27 a similar case occurred in La Romana, when the 1,500 people on board the Braemar cruise ship were prevented from disembarking. The ship touring the Caribbean had a suspected case of coronavirus.

“I am going to give you a piece of information, in this year 2020 we have received 132 cruises, of those two were barred from docking,” the official said on Hoy, Channel 9.