Opposition candidate would win presidency in 1st round with 52%: poll

Santo Domingo.- After a notably dramatic February crowned with the suspended municipal elections, subsequent reactions and protests, and great uncertainty towards the voting process, Dominican voters are frustrated.

The frustration appears to benefit Luis Abinader and the opposition party PRM: if the first-round presidential election is held today, 52% of likely voters would cast their ballot for him; 24% for Gonzalo Castillo of the ruling party (PLD), and 17% for Leonel Fernández of the FP.

Ramfis Domínguez-Trujillo (no party) would get 3% of the votes, with Guillermo Moreno (Al-Pais) with 2% and the rest of the candidates with less than 1%.

Abinader is up, and just above the threshold to win in the first balloting in the election just 11 weeks away.

Survey

Greenberg Quinlan Rosner (GQR), and Bully Pulpit Interactive. Made from Feb. 21 to 24.

1,029, eligible voters

Margin of error +-1.3 to 1-3.7%