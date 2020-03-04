Govt. flip flops on coronavirus isolation unit

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health and Defense ministries’ contradiction questions the announced construction of a unit to isolate coronavirus cases that occur in the country, to be located in Boca Chica Naval Base.

On Monday Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said that an isolation area is being built that that can function as an operations center to assist citizens affected by the disease and said the unit “will be ready in two weeks.”

Just one day after however, the Defense Ministry denied the report, when it said that it doesn’t plan to open “any isolation center in its facilities in Boca Chica.”