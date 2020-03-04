Pots-and-pans protest scraps high level talks in Dominican capital

Santo Domingo.- Around 15 people clanged pots and pans “cacerolazos” in front of the Pontifical Catholic University (PUCMM) building, where the meeting of the Economic and Social Council with the political parties was to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The protesters, who chase the representatives of the parties from the parking lot to make noise are positioned in front of the building where the meeting takes place. They also wave banners against the business leaders.

Several Police officers have arrived at the scene where traffic is still normal.

In today’s dialogue, the actors seek a solution to the electoral crisis, originated after the suspension of municipal elections on February 16.

Somos Pueblo movement representative Ricardo Ripol said they protest because in their view, catholic bishop Agripido Núñez Collado, and National Business Council (Conep) president Pedro Brache don’t =deserve to be at that meeting.