Corruption is now Dominicans’ main concern: survey

Santo Domingo.- Corruption has emerged as the Dominicans’ main concern in recent years as evidenced by the latest Greenberg -Diario Libre survey, published Tuesday.

Apparently the constant reports of acts of corruption in recent years have changed the Dominicans’ perception about the issue, especially the Green March and other sectors’ demand to halt impunity.

In the 2012 Greenberg survey, corruption ranked fifth with 19% in the lists of Dominican concerns, which that year were: crime, 51%; unemployment, 38; the cost of living, 26% 67, and drugs and drug trafficking, 23%.