Time magazine honors slain Dominican sisters

Santo Domingo.- Time magazine has chosen Dominican sisters Patria, Minerva and María Teresa Mirabal as three of the 100 most influential women of the last century.

Time highlights they were the most influential women in 1960 after giving their lives for Dominican freedom as victims of the bloody regime of dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina despite being mothers, married and middle class.

To honor their sacrifice and leadership, the United Nations established the date of their murder as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.