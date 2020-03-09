Dominican Republic economy grows 4.7 % to Jan., paced by construction

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s economy posted a year-on-year growth of 4.7 % in January a rate that is close to it’s potential, the Central Bank said Fri.

“The calculation was based on the monthly indicator of economic activity, known as the IMAE. This is a high frequency indicator that, as it says, has a monthly periodicity. The indicator collects information on all economic activities including national accounts, for which price, volume and value indicators are used,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

It adds that, in January, the economic activity with the highest contribution to growth was construction.