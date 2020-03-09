Downtown office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Santo Domingo.-The administration of the 2010 Corporate building revealed Mon. that after an employee in one of the offices tested positive for the coronavirus, bolstered measures to prevent contagion.

It said the 29-year-old patient was admitted to the military hospital at San Isidro Airbase.

Public Health staff were in the building in the Naco sector Monday morning conducting research, Diario Libre reports.

The patient was at the facilities on March 3 and 4, for prevention and safety, so they request that those who have any discomfort, call the health authorities immediately and notify the administration, the management company Ainda Invest said in a statement.