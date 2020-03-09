Son of alleged kingpin shot and killed on busy artery

Santo Domingo.- A son of alleged drug kingpin Jesus Pascual Cordero Martinez (El Chino), was shot and killed Monday morning in the middle of busy artery.

Yery Cordero was traveling in the vehicle with his wife, whose condition is unknown.

Police investigators are on the scene on 27 de Febrero Av., at the bullet-riddled SUV apparently collecting bullet casings.

Local media report that the vehicle crashed as it was traveling East to West and had bullet holes on the left side. The fatalities have yet to be confirmed.