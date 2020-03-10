Downpours overflow rivers in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- The downpours of the last 72 hours have overflowed rivers and streams, forcing residents of the province to seek higher ground..

The rains over the Puerto Plata and other northern provinces are caused by the remnants of a cold front and a surface trough, the weather office –Onamet- said Tuesday.

“These rainfalls have increased the flow of water in the Bajabonico River, a situation that has caused tension in the inhabitants of numerous communities that are in the area of influence vulnerable to flooding.”