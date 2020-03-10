Gov. can access US$462.3M for emergencies

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Finance on Mon. affirmed that the Dominican Government has the mechanisms to obtain the necessary resources to deal with coronavirus “without affecting the sustainability of the fiscal accounts.”

Quoted by Listin, the agency said this year it could have RD$24.6 billion (US$462.3 million) at its disposal to allocate to face emergencies and / or public calamity.

“For this, the Executive Branch would have to request authorization from Congress in the General State Budget Law to increase the total expenditure ceiling established for these purposes for the year up to 0.5% of the nominal GDP.”