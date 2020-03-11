Three major parties tap women for VP post

Santo Domingo.- .– Three women will compete for the Vice Presidency the Dominican Republic’s elections of May 17, as announced by the three major parties on Tuesday when the deadline to submit the ticket expired.

The opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) chose academician and business leader Raquel Peña to accompany the businessman Luis Abinader.

Current vice president Margarita Cedeño will seek to repeat in the post she has held since 2012, for the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), in a formula led by Gonzalo Castillo.

Former president Leonel Fernández, presidential candidate of the People’s Force (FP) party, completed his ballot with Sergia Elena de Séliman, leader of the Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC).