Dominican Republic has yet to halt travelers from China

Santo Domingo.- Despite that several countries have closed their borders and restricted the arrival of people from China, Italy and other nations as a preventive measure against COVID-19, the Dominican Republic still allows the entry of passengers arriving from those countries through several airlines.

This is confirmed by a statement from JetBlue airline, in which its customers are informed that all those who have been in China in the last 14 days will only be able to travel to Punta Cana (PUJ) and Santo Domingo (SDQ), and no another destination in the Dominican Republic.

So far the Dominican Republic has restricted flights from Italy, however there are passengers who have entered the country, with connections to other terminals such as Spain.

JetBlue has told its customers of the measures they have taken against the new coronavirus and of the restrictions that exist in the destinations in their itineraries.