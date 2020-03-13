Dominican Government: coronavirus is under control

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government affirmed Thursday that the situation of the coronavirus in the country is under control and stressed that the only five confirmed cases are of foreigners or Dominicans who were outside the country.

At a National Palace press conference, Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo also announced the creation of a high-level commission to follow up on COVID-19 in the country.

“The first thing I want to emphasize is that the situation of the coronavirus is controlled in the Dominican Republic,” the official said.