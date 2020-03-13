Puntacana warns against misinforming; reveals modern equipment

Punta Cana.- Misinforming in a situation of extreme danger to the health and economy of the Dominican Republic is a serious irresponsibility, says a statement Friday from the Puntacana Group. “The authorities are the only ones competent to establish the protocol for the arrival and departure of flights and passengers to the country.

“Such powers are the exclusive competence of the Dominican State, not the private sector. We comply with the protocol established by the WHO PAHO and Public Health,” the Group said.

“Puntacana Group ensures that the terminals of Punta Cana Airport have the most advanced equipment and the most modern thermographic machines that allow the temperature of the passengers arriving at the airport to be detected,” the Group added.