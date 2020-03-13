Scattered showers, mild temperatures

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Friday the permanence of a trough maintains favorable conditions for cloudiness to continue with local downpours, “which may become moderate to strong from noon to the provinces of the regions: north, northeast, southeast, Cordillera Central and border area.”

Onamet forecast pleasant temperatures in areas mountains and valleys, until the early hours of the day.

“In the afternoon they will become hot due to the east / southeast wind, then at night and dawn they will be pleasant again due to the time of year.”