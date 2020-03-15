Dominican Republic municipal elections: 4 hurt, 19 guns seized
Santo Domingo.- Electoral Military Police chief, Carlos Aguirre, on Sun. said that four people were wounded- one seriously- and a vehicle was torched in several incidents near polling places across the Dominican Republic, during today’s municipal elections.
He said three of the victims were hurt when a soldier fired his weapon in a confusing incident in Azua (south). They are not life-threatening injuries.
Aguirre said another person was injured after leaving a voting station, but that it was from an apparent quarrel.
Seized weapons
The chief of the Electoral Military Police added 19 firearms have been seized during the voting process.