Punta Cana has 9 of the 20 best family resorts in the Caribbean

Nearly half of the best family resorts in the Caribbean are in the DR

Going on vacation to the Caribbean seemed to be an adults-only option overall, but resorts across the area cater to families.

Today, thousands of families are finding resorts in the Dominican Republic ( Punta Cana ), Montego Bay, and Turks & Caicos, to name a few, which have amenities for children.

Therefore, below are 20 Caribbean resorts that are ideal for a family vacation with children, of which 9 are in Punta Cana.

The Grand Reserve At Paradisus Palma Real

The hotel has a fantastic family section with a children’s area that includes a trampoline and a climbing wall. In addition how much with a care service for the youngest.

Family Club At Barcelo Bavaro Palace

It allows guests to access all the comforts and facilities of the main resort, even if they stay in the family section, as well as other advantages for children.

The Family Club offers a smaller water park and drinks and snacks for children in the minibar of a family suite.

Eden Roc Cap Cana

The resort is ideal for families who want to get away from the crowds and enjoy a relaxing vacation with each other. Children can hang out at the Koko Kids’ Club, which is free for three hours.

Now Onyx Punta Cana

There are several activities that parents and children can enjoy with each other, including water sports and even spa treatments for children. All restaurants at Now Onyx Punta Cana have a children’s menu and parents will also find a children’s club if they want to enjoy a moment with other adults.

Majestic Colonial Punta Cana

It accepts children up to three years of age and reviews have shown that children who have spent time at the community kids club still want to return day after day. The resort staff is great with younger kids and a mini disco will keep the kids entertained all night.

Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa

It has an amazing Explorer’s Club for kids, which gives parents their own time to enjoy the holidays.

Activities at Explorer’s Club include arts and crafts, a pirate ship water slide, storytelling, big-screen movies on the beach, and weekly camping adventures.

Grand Memories Splash Punta Cana

Multiple reviews have rated Grand Memories Splash Punta Cana five stars for its incredible activities for children. Parents have been excited about professional care while their kids are at the kids’ club while having a quiet time for themselves.

Also, you can’t beat the water park, which is said to be the largest in the Caribbean.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

It is where adults and children will find many things to do during the day. In fact, this all-inclusive resort is opening a “Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club” that will feature endless entertainment for children, including crafts, water games, and nature walks.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

The first resort of its kind in the Caribbean where there are amenities for children of all ages, such as the Aqua Nick playground, colorful water slides, and the chance to hang out with Nickelodeon characters over breakfast.

The other resorts that make up the list, according to TheTravel.com are:

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Village & Spa’s Sesame Street

Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club Beaches

The Reef At Atlantis

Beaches Negril Resort & Spa

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa

Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club

Grace Bay Club

Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites

Carlisle Bay Antigua Beachfront Resort

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino

Half Moon