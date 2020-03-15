The prohibition on the sale of alcoholic beverages came into effect this Saturday
The Central Electoral Board announced this Saturday the prohibition on the sale of alcoholic beverages due to the holding of extraordinary municipal elections to be held this Sunday, March 15.
The electoral body reminds us that this measure is taken in accordance with the Organic Law of Electoral Regime 15-19, which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages 24 hours before the elections are held until 12 hours after the closing of the electoral colleges.