Gov. mulls special, shuttle flights to evacuate foreigners

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) on Monday reiterated the terms of the joint statement with the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) issued over the weekend, which lists the provision to authorize special and/or shuttle flights to repatriate citizens or residents of the countries affected by the suspension of flights, and who are in Dominican territory.

The decision of both agencies responds to the request channeled by the diplomatic representations of the nations affected by the suspension of flights to and from Europe, China, Korea and Iran.

The statement requests the evaluation of special and/or shuttle flights for subsequent approval and will be effective for air operations from Monday March 16, until Friday March 20.