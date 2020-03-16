Gov. suspends inaugural of power plant at center of scandal

Santo Domingo.- The State Electric Utility (CDEEE) on Fri. announced the suspension of the inaugural of the Punta Catalina Power Plant, which is at the center of the Odebrecht graft scandal.

The suspension of the inaugural, that was scheduled for 10am Tuesday, is part of the preventive measures adopted by the Government on World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It is the second time the CDEEE suspends the inaugural of the power plant, which was built by the conglomerate Odebrecht-Tecnimont-Estrella in Peravia province (south).