Dominican-born congressman supports Joe Biden

New York.- Dominican-born congressman Adriano Espaillat on Tue. announced his support for Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, citing the former US president’s “solid history and strong leadership in difficult times.”

“As a nation we have repeatedly witnessed and suffered from a lack of leadership in the White House, the mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic adds to the long list of failures and unfulfilled promises, which have come to define the current administration,” the lawmaker said in a press release.

Espaillat said Biden is “the only candidate with the experience, history and leadership skills to effectively manage a crisis both nationally and internationally and deliver results on the problems that most concern households of working families.”