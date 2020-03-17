Dominican Republic to adopt more anti-crisis measures

Santo Domingo.- In a speech that will air at 8pm today president Danilo Medina will announce more measures related to the economic, social and health impact that may arise from the coronavirus, Presidency chief of staff, Gustavo Montalvo revealed Mon.

“The authorities are committed to working tirelessly to provide a coordinated and timely response to this challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, which at this time is our highest priority,” the official said.

The country has 21 register cases of the disease and 100 people are being monitored.

The Ministry of Public Health also reported the first death, a 47-year-old Dominican woman who arrived from Spain infected with tuberculosis and HIV, who tested positive for coronavirus.