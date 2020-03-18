Dominican cruise passengers still stranded in Guadalupe

Santo Domingo.- The group of Dominicans on the Costa Favolosa cruise ship, which set sail from La Romana port on March 9, is on the verge of despair, faced with the detection of several cases of coronavirus and the hurdles to return to their country.

Laura Reyes and her husband Luis Zaya-Bazán, are among the mostly Dominican and Latino passengers. She WhatsApped Diario Libre that they are still on board and await the government’s decision, as soon as possible, to evacuate them from Guadalupe, where the ship is now docked.

“My husband and I are apparently in good health, but worried like all Dominicans and foreigners, as we left Monday the 9th for the port of La Romana and have not been able to return. There is great uncertainty in the cruise, the cruise authorities are trying to send us by air through the island of Guadalupe, but the situation is getting complicated, since they want to close the docks and the island’s airport,” said Reyes.