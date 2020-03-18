Dominican Republic hunkers down

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina announced Tuesday night a series of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, among them the suspension of classes in schools and universities until April 13, also the events and public gatherings for 15 days.

He said to guarantee the meals for public school students, the School Feeding Program will remain in force.

“The Student Wellbeing (INABIE), in coordination with the Ministry of Education, will establish a mechanism so that the families of the students can obtain from the educational centers the food rations that correspond to them according to the number of students enrolled,” he said.

“Likewise, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education will inform about the measures that will be taken to guarantee that students can continue their training cycle, corresponding to the 2019-2020 school year, through virtual teaching and other initiatives” Medina said in an address to the nation.